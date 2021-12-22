Fire destroys Mexican restaurant in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mexican restaurant in Albertville is a total loss after a fire on Tuesday night.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, fire crews responded to Taqueria Guanajuato on 515 Baltimore Avenue around 7 p.m. The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant and also caused smoke and water damage to neighboring businesses, which include a church and a barbershop.

Officials tell WAFF 48 no injuries were reported.

There are no further details at this time.

