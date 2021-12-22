Fire destroys Mexican restaurant in Albertville
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mexican restaurant in Albertville is a total loss after a fire on Tuesday night.
According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, fire crews responded to Taqueria Guanajuato on 515 Baltimore Avenue around 7 p.m. The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant and also caused smoke and water damage to neighboring businesses, which include a church and a barbershop.
Officials tell WAFF 48 no injuries were reported.
There are no further details at this time.
