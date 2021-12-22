Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Fire destroys Mexican restaurant in Albertville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mexican restaurant in Albertville is a total loss after a fire on Tuesday night.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, fire crews responded to Taqueria Guanajuato on 515 Baltimore Avenue around 7 p.m. The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant and also caused smoke and water damage to neighboring businesses, which include a church and a barbershop.

Officials tell WAFF 48 no injuries were reported.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
Sarah Rose Gregory
Athens woman arrested after deputies say she stole Christmas presents from someone’s home
Scottsboro woman killed in wreck on Alabama 75 near Albertville
Home invasion, arson investigation continues at the home of Marshall County Schools superintendent
Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car
Shoals woman killed in car wreck

Latest News

His Way Recovery Center
His Way Recover Center helping men overcome addiction in Tennessee Valley
Scottsboro City Hall
Scottsboro City Council approves $88,000 in opioid settlement lawsuit
Aubie The Tiger
Auburn Baseball set to take on Tennessee Tech at Toyota Field
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
A look at the future of Joe Davis Stadium