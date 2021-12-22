Earthquake hits Chilton Co. overnight

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are reacting after a earthquake hit southwest Chilton Co. early this morning.

The quake measured at 3.1 magnitude and struck about 5-6 miles southwest if Maplesville around 12:20 a.m.

It could be felt in several places around Chilton Co. like Jemison, Thorsby and Clanton.

One woman who was asleep in her home, describes the moment. “It was like when there’s a thunderstorm coming and it rattles your whole house and wakes you up,” said Peggy Blackm.

No damage has been reported at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.