Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Earthquake hits Chilton Co. overnight

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are reacting after a earthquake hit southwest Chilton Co. early this morning.

The quake measured at 3.1 magnitude and struck about 5-6 miles southwest if Maplesville around 12:20 a.m.

It could be felt in several places around Chilton Co. like Jemison, Thorsby and Clanton.

One woman who was asleep in her home, describes the moment. “It was like when there’s a thunderstorm coming and it rattles your whole house and wakes you up,” said Peggy Blackm.

No damage has been reported at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsboro woman killed in wreck on Alabama 75 near Albertville
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Robert Warren Sandusky was arrested by the Etowah County Sheriff's Office after and identity...
Arrest made in identity theft investigation
We're told the new building will have state of the art technology, and more than twice the...
Huntsville’s new city hall will be more than twice the size so all employees have a space to work

Latest News

Can-a-thon 2021
Can-a-thon 2021: Over 20K lbs of food donated!
Covid testing before the holidays
Health leaders recommend COVID testing amid holiday season
Aquadome replacement in Decatur
City of Decatur one step closer to new Aquadome
Madison County Virtual Academy sees significant growth, success this school year
Madison County Virtual Academy sees significant growth, success this school year
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
New rules for Decatur ambulance services to fix poor response times