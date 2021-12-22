Dutton man arrested after deputies find meth, marijuana, moonshine in home

DUTTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A search of a Jackson County man’s home lead authorities to find moonshine, drugs, and other illegal items.

According to Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, 40-year-old Jason Townson was arrested after members of the Jackson County and DeKalb County narcotics units searched the home on County Road 51 in Dutton.

Authorities found marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, a moonshine still, and nearly two and a half gallons of untaxed moonshine.

Townson faces multiple charges, including possession of a still, drug trafficking, and other charges. His bond was set at $30,800.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.