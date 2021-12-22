Deals
Dutton man arrested after deputies find meth, marijuana, moonshine in home

Jason Townson
Jason Townson(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUTTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A search of a Jackson County man’s home lead authorities to find moonshine, drugs, and other illegal items.

According to Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, 40-year-old Jason Townson was arrested after members of the Jackson County and DeKalb County narcotics units searched the home on County Road 51 in Dutton.

Authorities found marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, a moonshine still, and nearly two and a half gallons of untaxed moonshine.

Townson faces multiple charges, including possession of a still, drug trafficking, and other charges. His bond was set at $30,800.

