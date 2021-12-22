Deals
Downtown Rescue Misson in need of Christmas hams

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Downtown Rescue Mission needs your help feeding the homeless a Christmas meal this holiday.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is in need of hams for their annual Christmas banquet. This year’s meal will be a traditional meal with hams and sides. Nearly 150 volunteers will help serve lunch and bring cheer to residents and guests.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 24 before noon. Monetary donations can be made at downtownrescuemission.org or mailed to 1400 Evangel Dr. Huntsville, AL 35816.

