Death investigation leads to woman’s arrest

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police say a woman has been arrested after an extensive death investigation.

Police say 40-year-old Kendall Speegle was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

On April 19, police found 48-year-old Michael Richard dead from a stab wound at the Econo Lodge on U.S. 72 East. At the time of death, police were unable to determine the cause of death and an autopsy was requested.

The results of the autopsy showed the cause of death was from a single stab to Richard’s right forearm with other contributing factors, according to police. After reviewing all evidence, police say the lead investigators in the case asked the district attorney to present this case to a grand jury.

The grand jury returned the indictment for Speegle’s arrest. Police say Speegle and Richard were in a relationship at the time of the incident.

Speegle was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

