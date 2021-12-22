Deals
Community comes together for Red Bay teen in coma

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words but these pictures of 18-year-old Gracie Davis are priceless to Bart Davis and his family.

“She’s a fighter. She’s just a sweetheart,” said Davis.

The Red Bay High School senior is currently fighting for her life after she was put in a medically induced coma.

She was in a car crash late Friday night on her way to Hot Springs Arkansas for Christmas.

“She just needs our prayers,” said Davis.

Prayers and support from the community have kept this family going.

“She would be so proud of this community,” said Davis.

From thousands of dollars raised in a matter of hours, to a local business donating 50 percent of their sales to her family, and a prayer vigil happening tonight, the community is rallying behind them.

Davis said his hope is that she’ll be able to continue her life journey.

“She just received a scholarship last week in engineering and I hope and pray she’ll be able to use that scholarship,” said Davis.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

