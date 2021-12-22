Auburn Baseball set to take on Tennessee Tech at Toyota Field

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - SEC baseball is making its way to the Toyota Field for the first time ever in March.

The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Auburn Tigers on March 8 against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. First pitch for this game will be at 6:05 p.m. on March 8.

Trash Pandas full season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets until Jan. 3. From Jan. 3-10, Auburn baseball season ticket holders will be given a code to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Sunday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

All concessions will be open and this game will feature contests and promotions.

The Tigers team is ranked number eight in the country by Perfect Game Baseball. Under the direction of Head Coach Butch Thompson, in 2019 the Tigers reached the College World Series for the first time since 1997. Returning for his third season as an assistant on Thompson’s staff is former Huntsville Stars pitcher and four-time MLB All-Star Tim Hudson.

