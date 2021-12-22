ALEA provides ways to stay safe during holiday travel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From Christmas Eve through the New Year is the busiest time for travel. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency created a list of reminders for people to stay safe on the road this holiday season.

Know Before you Go. Plan your route ahead of time.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Don’t drive while distracted.

If you must pull over on a busy roadway, do so safely.

Drinking and driving over the holidays don’t mix.

Be vigilant for pedestrians. Look for pedestrians everywhere.

“There’s no reason anyone should be struck because they shouldn’t really be in the roadway, especially if you’re not in the incorporated city limits,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

Extremely senseless is what Burkett calls pedestrian-related crashes or deaths because they could easily be avoided. However, in the past year pedestrian incidents have dramatically increased.

“We see where people aren’t picking a safe place to pull over,” said Burkett. “We’re also seeing people are actually walking in the road.”

Other tips from ALEA are:

Pedestrians should also remain vigilant. Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available. Otherwise, walk on the shoulder–facing traffic.

Make sure your children are properly buckled or restrained.

Make sure all occupants within your vehicle are buckled, no matter how short the trip.

On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only.

Move over and help keep the roadways safe for all.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Alabama, visit www.alea.gov/weather-advisories

