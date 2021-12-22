Deals
Alabama woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent applications for federal pandemic relief funds involving more than $1 million.

News outlets report that Corine Campbell of Saraland pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was accused of helping with more than 50 bogus applications for money through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Documents show the case began when a man who claimed to have a landscaping service sought and received almost $21,000 in assistance money even though he was in prison during the time covered by the application.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

