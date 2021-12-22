5-year-old killed in forklift accident

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A child was killed after a forklift crushed them in Muscle Shoals Saturday, according to the Colbert County coroner.

On Saturday, December 18, Muscle Shoals Police officers responded to an accident involving juveniles, according to the department. Police say the children were under the supervision of their parents and occurred at the parents’ job on Boone Road located on TVA Reservation.

Officers told us that two of the kids snuck away from their parents to play inside a warehouse and were able to find a forklift. The older of the 2 children was operating the forklift when the younger child fell off, according to police.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives determined the incident was an accident, according to officers. The child’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the age of the child. Police say the autopsy supported the detectives’ findings.

Police say the Department of Human Resources was contacted due to the nature of the accident and the investigation is considered closed at this time.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our condolences go out to all of this child’s family,” Muscle Shoals Police stated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.