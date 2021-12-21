Welcome to the winter season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The winter season is officially here! Lingering rain showers will end abruptly this evening followed by rapidly clear skies. Lows temperatures on Wednesday will be quite cold in the low 30s with widespread frost.

The dry stretch of weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Both days look to be comfortable with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle 60s by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, isolated showers will be possible Friday into the holiday weekend.

Temperatures look to stay mild in the 60s heading into the following week with increasing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

