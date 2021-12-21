Deals
Traffic Alert: Utility crews close roadway for work

Road work taking place
Road work taking place(WLBT)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed the eastbound, outside lane of Weatherly Road between Hickory Hill Lane and Holder Drive for service line replacement work.

Officials say the work should take five to six hours to finish.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, drivers are advised to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

If you would like to see a real-time look at the road conditions in your area, you can head over to our traffic page here.

