Toy drive give away happening with Kira Lewis Jr’s organziation, Progressive Union M.B. Church

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama athletes always remember to give back to the same community that helped shape their lives. Hazel Green native, and current New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard Kira Lewis, will help 100 kids enjoy toys for Christmas. Lewis Jr’s ‘We Aim Higher’ Organization will partner with Progressive Union M.B. Church to provide a Toy Give-Away.

Progressive Union M.B. Church has held the giveaway since 2007, but efforts were focused on giving away used toys (good, clean, functioning toys). Church members would bring toys to donate to children who were less fortunate during the holiday season.

Lewis Jr, a former member of the Church youth ministry, wanted to help this holiday season with new toys for 100 kids, 10 years old and under.

“Our Youth ministry (In tune) with Progressive Union for the last probably ten years has hosted an annual toy giveaway, and what the kids do is clean out their closets and bring their still functioning clean toys to give them away and give them to our community,” Youth minster Wanda Rice said. “This year, We Aim Higher, Kira Lewis Foundation joined in as our sponsor, so this year we will have all brand new toys to give away on Wednesday, December the 22nd.”

Parents can bring kids (ages 10 and under) to pick out a toy from In Tune (the Progressive Union Youth Ministry) and ‘We Aim Higher’ (the Kira Lewis, Jr. Foundation) Wednesday, December 22, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Progressive Union M.B. Church located at 1917 Brandon Town Road, Huntsville, AL. Organizers ask those in attendance to use the Oakwood Avenue Entrance to the Open Toy Shop Parking Lot.

