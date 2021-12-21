Scattered morning showers for the first day of winter! All followed by clearing & a big warm up

Happy Tuesday! The first day of Winter is here but it doesn’t really feel like it.

Scattered showers are moving through the Valley this morning with a low-pressure system pushing through the Gulf. While showers aren’t steady, we are seeing a steady dose of cloud cover to start of your day. Temperatures are into the low 40s here to start off the day, which is 5 to 10 degrees above normal. While we are considered warm to start, we won’t really be that way for the rest of the day. High temperatures today will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s due to the dense cloud cover and north wind. The Winter Solstice is today and will occur at 9:58am. That means from here on our days will have more daylight!

We will see clearing overnight tonight leading to a chilly morning on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely fall towards freezing into the low 30s. It will stay dry and quiet from here on out through the rest of the week! We will also see some major warming towards the end of the week. Highs on Thursday will be back into the low 60s with the 70s a possibility on Friday and Saturday.

Right now, it looks like we should be dry for Christmas day with some big warmth moving in. Highs could be into the low 70s, which has only happened six times before. While we are quiet this week, there looks to be a more active weather pattern next week. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.