Santa will ride into Decatur with the help of Decatur Fire & Rescue

Santa is gearing up to visit Decatur!
Santa is gearing up to visit Decatur!
By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Santa Clause is coming to town, but not in his sleigh.

Santa has asked Tower 4 to take him on a ride through Decatur to see some of his friends in the River City before his big night on Christmas Eve.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on December 22, Santa will be driving through the following areas:

  • Ben Davis 9:00 west Moulton to Danville Rd
  • West Decatur 9:30 3rd St to overpass to Gordon
  • Banks Caudell 9:45 Gordon to Somerville
  • Oak Park 10:00 16th Ave to Magnolia
  • Walter Jackson 10:15 Magnolia to Greenwood
  • Eastwood 10:30 Magnolia/14th/ Austinville/Clara
  • Austinville 11:00 Spring to Tammy
  • Francis Nungester 11:10 Tammy to Way thru the Woods
  • Chestnut Grove 11:20 Danville/Westmeade/Aubur
  • Julian Harris 11:35 Westmeade/ 19th
  • Woodmeade 11:50

After Santa’s ride through Decatur, he will be making a stop at The Brick Deli & Tavern at noon. Parents are encouraged to come visit and have pictures made with Santa and the fire truck before he heads back to the North Pole.

