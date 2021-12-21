Santa will ride into Decatur with the help of Decatur Fire & Rescue
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Santa Clause is coming to town, but not in his sleigh.
Santa has asked Tower 4 to take him on a ride through Decatur to see some of his friends in the River City before his big night on Christmas Eve.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on December 22, Santa will be driving through the following areas:
- Ben Davis 9:00 west Moulton to Danville Rd
- West Decatur 9:30 3rd St to overpass to Gordon
- Banks Caudell 9:45 Gordon to Somerville
- Oak Park 10:00 16th Ave to Magnolia
- Walter Jackson 10:15 Magnolia to Greenwood
- Eastwood 10:30 Magnolia/14th/ Austinville/Clara
- Austinville 11:00 Spring to Tammy
- Francis Nungester 11:10 Tammy to Way thru the Woods
- Chestnut Grove 11:20 Danville/Westmeade/Aubur
- Julian Harris 11:35 Westmeade/ 19th
- Woodmeade 11:50
After Santa’s ride through Decatur, he will be making a stop at The Brick Deli & Tavern at noon. Parents are encouraged to come visit and have pictures made with Santa and the fire truck before he heads back to the North Pole.
