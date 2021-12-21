Santa will ride into Decatur with the help of Decatur Fire & Rescue

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Santa Clause is coming to town, but not in his sleigh.

Santa has asked Tower 4 to take him on a ride through Decatur to see some of his friends in the River City before his big night on Christmas Eve.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on December 22, Santa will be driving through the following areas:

Ben Davis 9:00 west Moulton to Danville Rd

West Decatur 9:30 3rd St to overpass to Gordon

Banks Caudell 9:45 Gordon to Somerville

Oak Park 10:00 16th Ave to Magnolia

Walter Jackson 10:15 Magnolia to Greenwood

Eastwood 10:30 Magnolia/14th/ Austinville/Clara

Austinville 11:00 Spring to Tammy

Francis Nungester 11:10 Tammy to Way thru the Woods

Chestnut Grove 11:20 Danville/Westmeade/Aubur

Julian Harris 11:35 Westmeade/ 19th

Woodmeade 11:50

After Santa’s ride through Decatur, he will be making a stop at The Brick Deli & Tavern at noon. Parents are encouraged to come visit and have pictures made with Santa and the fire truck before he heads back to the North Pole.

