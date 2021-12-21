Pilot injured in small plane crash near Hamilton

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say the pilot of a small plane was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Hamilton.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the dual-engine plane crashed around 2:24 p.m. in a field near I-22 behind Love’s Truck Stop at exit 14, just south of the Marion County Airport in Hamilton.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the pilot to an area hospital for treatment. Officials say she was conscious and alert at the scene.

The FAA has been notified and is responding to the scene. No other details are available.

