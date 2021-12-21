Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Moulton man perishes in house fire

Fatal fire (AP)
Fatal fire (AP)(AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has passed away in a house fire Monday morning according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Chris Jerald Tucker was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

Norwood said the makeshift residential structure in which Tucker lived was “a total loss.”

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported it received the fire call at 6:27 a.m. The Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office also worked the scene.

If you would like to read more, visit our news partners at the link here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Rose Gregory
Athens woman arrested after deputies say she stole Christmas presents from someone’s home
Home invasion, arson investigation continues at the home of Marshall County Schools superintendent
Florence police looking for information about hit and run
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car
Shoals woman killed in car wreck
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a woman who was last seen...
Authorities still searching for missing woman more than a year later

Latest News

Dillon Herrington seen wearing a MAGA hat with a piece of lumber
Alleged Capitol rioter’s hearing pushed back
Holiday travel concerns
Surge in COVID not expected to dampen holiday travel
Road work taking place
Traffic Alert: Utility crews close roadway for work
Can-a-thon 2021
Can-a-thon 2021: Over 20K lbs of food donated!