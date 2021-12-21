Moulton man perishes in house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has passed away in a house fire Monday morning according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Chris Jerald Tucker was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

Norwood said the makeshift residential structure in which Tucker lived was “a total loss.”

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported it received the fire call at 6:27 a.m. The Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office also worked the scene.

If you would like to read more, visit our news partners at the link here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.