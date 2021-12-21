Mazda Toyota offering $3,000 sign on incentive bonuses to new employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you know someone looking for work, a major North Alabama employer is hiring, and offering a huge incentive for new employees.

MTM is on track with their hiring goal of 4,000 workers, but they still have about 1.200 to go.

Since the job market is so competitive right now, they are raising the stakes, offering employees a sign on incentive bonus of $3,000.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has big goals; to produce 300,000 vehicles a year, but first they need a full team to make that happen.

“The market is such that it was kind of the necessary timing to add the $3,000 sign on bonus.”

MTM will split the payment into two; new employees will get the first $1,500 after 60 days, and the second after 120 days.

The main positions open are production and skilled team members.

“Production members are going to be those that are working directly inline, making the vehicle. When you get into the skilled workforce, you’re typically looking at a two year advanced manufacturing type of degree,” Tony Dillon said.

The general project manager for human resources, Tony Dillon says current employees aren’t getting left out, they will also receive the $3,000 bonus.

“Existing team members have really helped us achieve so many great milestones in this journey of standing up this great company and ultimately producing two exciting new vehicles to the market,” he said.

Dillon says he’s confident new employees will want to stay on, even after getting that extra cash.

“They’ll see the culture, they’ll see what we’re about and they’ll certainly want to stay and grow their skills and be a part of this great team,” Dillon said.

Production members work four weeks on first shift from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and then work four weeks on second shift starting at 7 p.m.

On top of the sign on bonuses, starting pay for production members has been raised from $17 to $18.35 an hour.

You can find a link to the application here.

MTM will begin production on another SUV, the Mazda CX50 next month.

