Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Mazda Toyota offering $3,000 sign on incentive bonuses to new employees

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you know someone looking for work, a major North Alabama employer is hiring, and offering a huge incentive for new employees.

MTM is on track with their hiring goal of 4,000 workers, but they still have about 1.200 to go.

Since the job market is so competitive right now, they are raising the stakes, offering employees a sign on incentive bonus of $3,000.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has big goals; to produce 300,000 vehicles a year, but first they need a full team to make that happen.

“The market is such that it was kind of the necessary timing to add the $3,000 sign on bonus.”

MTM will split the payment into two; new employees will get the first $1,500 after 60 days, and the second after 120 days.

The main positions open are production and skilled team members.

“Production members are going to be those that are working directly inline, making the vehicle. When you get into the skilled workforce, you’re typically looking at a two year advanced manufacturing type of degree,” Tony Dillon said.

The general project manager for human resources, Tony Dillon says current employees aren’t getting left out, they will also receive the $3,000 bonus.

“Existing team members have really helped us achieve so many great milestones in this journey of standing up this great company and ultimately producing two exciting new vehicles to the market,” he said.

Dillon says he’s confident new employees will want to stay on, even after getting that extra cash.

“They’ll see the culture, they’ll see what we’re about and they’ll certainly want to stay and grow their skills and be a part of this great team,” Dillon said.

Production members work four weeks on first shift from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and then work four weeks on second shift starting at 7 p.m.

On top of the sign on bonuses, starting pay for production members has been raised from $17 to $18.35 an hour.

You can find a link to the application here.

MTM will begin production on another SUV, the Mazda CX50 next month.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence police looking for information about hit and run
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
Sarah Rose Gregory
Athens woman arrested after deputies say she stole Christmas presents from someone’s home
Home invasion, arson investigation continues at the home of Marshall County Schools superintendent
Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car
Shoals woman killed in car wreck
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a woman who was last seen...
Authorities still searching for missing woman more than a year later

Latest News

An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
A look at the future of Joe Davis Stadium
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
WBRC Breaking News
Pilot injured in small plane crash near Hamilton
Welcome to the winter season