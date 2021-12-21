A look at the future of Joe Davis Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - From the old to the new; the city of Huntsville is ready to move forward with a $27 million dollar contract to bring Joe Davis stadium back in play.

An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium (Chapman Sisson Architects)

It’s been six years since the last game was played at Joe Davis Stadium. Now, bringing life back to the Joe is a project city leaders and people in Huntsville are very excited about.

“Growing up here in Huntsville and knowing the Huntsville Stars, just to see life again in that stadium I think is going to be fantastic,” Larry Lowe, owner of Fractal Brewing Project said.

The stadium, originally built in 1985 will hold less people. Capacity will go from 10,000 to 6,000, but the vision behind it is much bigger.

“It’ll be something that everybody will be really proud of,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

Mayor Battle says the stadium will be used to host high school football games, lacrosse games, and soccer.

“We have one stadium and five high schools and sometimes the math doesn’t add up.” And thousands of soccer players in Huntsville are eagerly awaiting the day the stadium is complete.

“We have one of the best high schools, you know that’s won the most state championships in the history of high school soccer, here in Huntsville, Grissom High School. On top of that we have one of the best adult leagues in the entire southeast United States,” Lowe said.

Soccer fan and owner of Fractal Brewing Project, Larry Lowe tells WAFF he chose to open his brewery on Leeman Ferry, with the vision of the future John Hunt Park landscape in mind.

“There’s a lot going on in the park and I wanted to be a part of that ecosystem/ You could literally go out and run or mountain bike, or play sand volleyball or bring your skateboard to a championship level skate park, or potentially see professional soccer here in Huntsville is only going to make this a really energized, fun area in the town,” Lowe said.

Lee Builders will begin the renovation spring of 2022, and it’s expected to be complete 14 months from then.

Mayor Battle says it’s a definite possibility for minor league soccer teams to be playing here, and a city spokesperson tells us it will be fully equipped for ESPN to go live.

