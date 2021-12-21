Huntsville’s new city hall will be more than twice the size so all employees have a space to work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF is learning more about the brand new building coming to downtown Huntsville with a nearly $80 million price tag.

We’re told the new city hall for Huntsville will have state-of-the-art technology and more than twice the square footage.

There are over 300 city employees working from leased office spaces in town because the building simply doesn’t have the room for them. The new city hall will not only have enough room for the current employees to all be under one roof but also room to grow. It’s taking the city’s offices space from 61,000 square feet to 170,000.

City hall was built in the 60s, and the director of general services Ricky Wilkinson says the city has outgrown it in more ways than one.

“It’s really just been a struggle keeping it up, and a lot of maintenance challenges, a lot of the major mechanical, electrical systems, the technology has advanced so much that you really run into trouble finding replacement parts and pieces,” Ricky Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson says city leaders did consider renovating the existing building, however, that wouldn’t create more square footage.

“It’s the same money. Renovate versus building new. Building new gives us the opportunity to really make this building what it needs to be. And go ahead and plan for what does the city look like 10 years, 20 years, 75 years down the road,” he explained.

Building a new city hall large enough for all employees also means the city can stop leasing out three other office spaces. That’s costing the city nearly $370,000 a year.

A larger building will also allow for a better design and more productivity for the general public.

“Our fire Marshall, natural resources and inspection, will all be on the first floor of the building. That’s kind of our one-stop-shop for developers, as they have to come in and get building permits and plan for reviews,” Wilkinson said.

And for the city employees, driving all over town for meetings will be a thing of the past.

“I know a lot of departments that are currently outside of city hall are looking forward to being under the same roof, in that regard I think it’s going to be good for the city,” Huntsville City Council President John Meredith said.

The new city hall is moving right across the street. The municipal parking deck will be knocked down in mid-January and the new hall will be built in its place. It’s expected to be complete towards the end of 2024.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.