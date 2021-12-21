Florence police looking for information about hit and run

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you help Florence police?

Florence Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that happened on Chisholm Road, just South of Rasch Road. That is all the information the department has given WAFF 48 at this time.

If you or someone you know has information about this crash, please call 256-760-6597 or dispatch at 256-760-6610.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.