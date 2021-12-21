Deals
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you help Florence police? Florence Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed one woman Monday evening.

A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene when officers responded to a call about a hit and run on Chisholm Road, just after 5 p.m.

If you or someone you know has information about this crash, please call 256-760-6597 or dispatch at 256-760-6610.

