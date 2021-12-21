Deals
Cloudy and cool Tuesday, Warmer temps leading to Christmas

By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with areas of patchy frost expected for Tuesday morning, lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s.

Winter will start at 9:58 AM CST Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 50s, a few rain showers will be possible early in the day.  The dry stretch of weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Both days look to be comfortable with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle 60s by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, isolated showers will be possible Friday into the holiday weekend.  Temperatures look to stay mild in the 60s heading into the following week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

