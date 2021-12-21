City of Decatur one step closer to new Aquadome

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City leaders took their first step in replacing the Aquadome Recreation and Pool Center. The council approved contracts to replace the site in a whole new location.

Chemical contamination will eventually cause the current location to close, and $35 million of the near $100 million settlement with 3M is going to go towards the Aquadome’s replacement. The proposed site is called the “Decatur Commons” and is about a mile from the current location.

”Overwhelming community support was for this commons property as a city, as a whole, and that’s what we have to look out for first and foremost,” said Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner.

The vote passed four to one. That one opposition came from District 1′s Billy Jackson, who says many citizens want the Aquadome to stay in the same neighborhood, and their voices are being ignored. The main concerns of District 1, residents have been the walkability and accessibility of the location.

“I actually walked from the Aquadome to both the sites that were in question, and I personally found the Decatur Commons site that we’re currently perusing is more accessible than the other site,” said Ladner.

Ladner says they listened to resident input in making the new location decision, and he’s excited about this new project.

“This is gonna be a state-of-the-art, really great rec center for our citizens to use. We haven’t had a new rec center built-in 40, 50 years in Decatur and this is gonna be, what I would consider the best recreation center in North Alabama and I think it’s gonna be great for our residents and great for all the new residents that we’re bringing in every day,” said Ladner.

The city first has to check the environment of the new proposed location and other leg-work, before completing the purchase. Ladner says that should happen within a month.

The current Aquadome will continue to be used for now but will be demolished once the new center is complete.

