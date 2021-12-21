Church Street renovation in its final days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church Street construction is seeing one of its final stages Tuesday. This major construction project has been stopping and redirecting traffic in downtown Huntsville for almost two years.

There have been several delays mainly due to severe weather threats.

City leaders say today’s construction will reach a major milestone. The rest of the binder and leveling is set to be complete. City officials say crews will pave the final asphalt layer on Pratt Ave., Wednesday, then Church St. and then finally the intersection. This work will allow lanes to reopen.

City officials say this is all weather permitting. Crews will stop at whatever stage they reach on Thursday because of the holidays. They would restart work on January 2nd.

City of Huntsville’s Director of Communication Kelly Schrimsher says some minor side work will still need to be done after this work is complete. That means some lane closures will still be needed occasionally after the new year.

The goal of this project is to widen Church Street from a two-lane road to a five-lane road and add bike lanes and sidewalks.

This is a $15.7 million project. The City of Huntsville received financial help from federal and state resources.

