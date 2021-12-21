Arrest made in identity theft investigation

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - THe Etowah County Sheriff’s office announced an arrest in an identity theft arrest Tuesday.

Deputies say that 32-year-old Robert Warren Sandusky of Oneonta was arrested and charged with identity theft. Sandusky used Sardis City’s name and federal tax ID number to obtain services from March 2017 until now.

Without having permission from Sardis City or the administration’s knowledge. Sandusky was a former employee of Sardis City but hasn’t been employed there in several years.

Sandusky turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on December 20, and posted a $5,000 bond.

