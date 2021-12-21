Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence police looking for information about hit and run
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
Sarah Rose Gregory
Athens woman arrested after deputies say she stole Christmas presents from someone’s home
Home invasion, arson investigation continues at the home of Marshall County Schools superintendent
Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car
Shoals woman killed in car wreck
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a woman who was last seen...
Authorities still searching for missing woman more than a year later

Latest News

An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
A look at the future of Joe Davis Stadium
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial asks about not reaching verdict
Mazda Toyota offering $3,000 sign on incentive bonuses to new employees
WBRC Breaking News
Pilot injured in small plane crash near Hamilton