Alleged Capitol rioter’s hearing pushed back

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is facing multiple charges after authorities say he was involved in the January 6 Capitol Insurrection has had his court date pushed back, according to new federal court documents.

Dillon Colby Herrington, also known as the “MagaLumberjack”, will be back in court on January 25, 2022, according to new court papers. His original status hearing was supposed to be December 21 but was pushed back after a motion was filed on Friday.

Herrington was arrested on June 7 on several federal charges.

Herrington is charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group

Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building

Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building

Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties

Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere

When Herrington was arrested, 48 News reached out to FBI Agent Cecil Moses who has more than 30 years of experience with the bureau. He said this may be the largest investigation the agency has ever done.

“This is probably the largest investigation the bureau has ever undertaken in terms of scope, because I believe that there’s been arrests made in almost every state in the nation,” said Moses.

