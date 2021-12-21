Deals
Alabama’s AG files lawsuit to block mandate for Head Start employees, students

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block a COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start employees and students.

The mandate currently requires all personnel to be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times; also requiring students ages two years and older to wear masks.

Attorney General Marshall says the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Eary Childhood Education would be affected by the mandate including Head Start teachers, staff, volunteers and students.

“The lawsuit brought on behalf of the State of Alabama argues that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lacks the legal authority to impose the mandate,” said Marshall.

Attorney General Marshall added the State of Alabama has no plans to stop its pursuit of nationwide injections.

Attorney General Marshall joined with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to bring this action, along with his colleagues from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

“The victims of these mandates will not be ‘the unvaccinated,’ as President Biden would like you to believe. Rather, the harm will be felt by the rural pre-school children who will be left with no place to go if their centers are shut down,” said Attorney General Marshall. “A program that the federal government created is at risk of being destroyed by those who claim to care most about its participants.”

