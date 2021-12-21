1 killed in single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 75 in Marshall County
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State troopers are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred in Marshall County Tuesday afternoon.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, the single-vehicle wreck happened on Alabama Highway 75 around 12:51 p.m. WAFF 48 is told the car ran off the bridge on Scarham Creek.
There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.