Shoals woman killed in car wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman has died and another person is injured after a car wreck in Town Creek on Monday.

Officials with ALEA confirm Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car just after 7 a.m. Officials say Carroll was not using her seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 314, just five miles north of Town Creek.

