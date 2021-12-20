Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Shoals woman killed in car wreck

Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car
Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car(MGN Photo)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman has died and another person is injured after a car wreck in Town Creek on Monday.

Officials with ALEA confirm Angela Carroll, 56 of Muscle Shoals, was killed when her car collided with another car just after 7 a.m. Officials say Carroll was not using her seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 314, just five miles north of Town Creek.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall County Schools superintendent speaks out after fire destroys home
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Madison County inmate dies after lengthy hospital stay
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

Latest News

Sarah Rose Gregory
Athens woman arrested after deputies say she stole Christmas presents from someone’s home
Aquadome replacement in Decatur
Aquadome replacement in Decatur
Lane closures could affect your morning commute
Gun
Several gun rights bills filed before 2022 legislative session