Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after he was struck by a truck in Marshall County Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Gregory Lynn Metcalf, 61, was seriously injured when he was struck by a truck. Metcalf was transported to Marshall Medical Center North where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to troopers.

The wreck occurred on Union Grove Road just two miles west of Union Grove.

ALEA says it continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

