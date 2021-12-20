Deals
One injured in Huntsville house fire

(WLOX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is recovering at the hospital after a kitchen fire in Huntsville Monday morning.

The Huntsville Fire Department says it received a call at 9:59 a.m. Monday of a structure fire in southeast Huntsville. Crews were at the scene within five minutes and witness smoke coming from the home on Maebeth Circle.

Officials at the scene say the kitchen suffered heavy damage and one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns they sustained in the fire.

The Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI also responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

