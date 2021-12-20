Monrovia Elementary holds student toy drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This time of year children across the country get excited for the holidays and the students at Monrovia Elementary School spent their Sunday making sure less fortunate children are also excited.

Students there collected toys over the past two weeks for children here in the Tennessee Valley. On Sunday, those students took the toys to the Downtown Rescue Mission to get them in hands of children.

Event organizers told us the toy drive was started by the students themselves. Savannah Grangers is one of those students and she said that it made her feel grateful to help out those who need it this Christmas.

“It makes me feel grateful too, getting to have all these presents and bring all these presents to where we can deliver these presents to these kids where they can feel happy and grateful,” Grangers said. “It made me feel grateful because I have a roof over my head and it made me feel happy that I’m able to come help these people.”

Other students 48 News spoke to said they hope to have more toy drives in the future to help even more children in the community.

