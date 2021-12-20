Monday Morning Forecast

Some clearing for your early morning hours with temperatures in the 20s & 30s. Frost will be present this morning.

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds as we go throughout the rest of your AM and afternoon hours today.

Slowly, we will warm up as we see your day unfold with temperatures topping out in the 50s. As far as rain chances, we will see a few move in this week, but your Monday is looking mostly dry.

Tonight, lows dip back into the 30s under overcast skies.

Not a whole lot of activity this week, we will see temperatures in the 60s and s few flecks on radar, but your holiday weekend looks fairly calm and unseasonably warm.

