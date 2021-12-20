Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Monday Morning Forecast

This Morning
This Morning(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some clearing for your early morning hours with temperatures in the 20s & 30s. Frost will be present this morning.

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds as we go throughout the rest of your AM and afternoon hours today.

Slowly, we will warm up as we see your day unfold with temperatures topping out in the 50s. As far as rain chances, we will see a few move in this week, but your Monday is looking mostly dry.

Tonight, lows dip back into the 30s under overcast skies.

Not a whole lot of activity this week, we will see temperatures in the 60s and s few flecks on radar, but your holiday weekend looks fairly calm and unseasonably warm.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall County Schools superintendent speaks out after fire destroys home
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Madison County inmate dies after lengthy hospital stay
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

Latest News

Monday Forecast
Clear and chilly 30s tonight; Mild and dry stretch ahead
WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Sunday evening's weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Clearing out and chilly tonight; Mild and dry stretch ahead
Sunday morning's weather forecast