Marshall County Schools superintendent speaks out after fire destroys home

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley is speaking out for the first time since her home was destroyed in a fire Friday.

“God puts people in your life for a reason- family, friends, and acquaintances.  We are so thankful he has blessed us with each one of you.  A special thanks to everyone who has made efforts for us to have necessities, offered their homes and support of any kind.  There are not enough words to describe our appreciation,” Wigley said in a statement.

Wigley tells WAFF 48, all the family pets are now accounted for. She also thanks everyone for the love and support they received.

“There is evil in this world that we will never understand.  What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the State of Alabama.  We love you all,” said Wigley.

Wigley’s home was destroyed in a fire Friday evening.

Investigators are looking into the fire as possible arson and home invasion. So far, no suspects have been named.

Stick with WAFF for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

