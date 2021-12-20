Lane closures could affect your morning commute

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities said crews will be working Tuesday morning and it could impact your morning commute.

Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., crews will be installing a gas and water service 3701 W. Chapel Hill Road SW. During this time, traffic flow will be merged into one lane on W. Chapel Hill Road and traffic will be alternated around the work zone.

Decatur Utilities asks that motorists approach the work zone at reduced speed and with extreme caution. As always, be aware of crews, equipment and all traffic control present in the area.

If you would like to see what traffic looks like in real-time, head to our traffic page here.

