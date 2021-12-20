Deals
Authorities still searching for missing woman more than a year later

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a woman who was last seen over a year ago.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a woman who was last seen over a year ago.

Deputies say 61-year-old Wanda Floyd was last seen being transported by ambulance to Decatur General Hospital on July 15th, 2020, at 9:14 A.M. Prior to that, Floyd was last seen at or near the address of Jefferson Street in Courtland, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators learned that Floyd was treated and released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says someone contacted them saying they had found a photo of Floyd on the Downtown Rescue Mission of Huntsville’s webpage. Investigators were able to discover that the picture was taken before her disappearance.

Deputies say they have searched multiple areas in Courtland and have come up with nothing but the sheriff’s office thanks everyone who has helped in this investigation so far. If you have any information about this case, contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 974-9291.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

