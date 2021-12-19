Sheffield City Council approves sales tax increase

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield residents will be paying a little extra when they shop after the city council approved a sales tax increase, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The city’s sales tax will go from the current 9% to 9.5% in the spring of 2022. The tax increase will ultimately raise city employees’ pay, according to our news partner.

Mayor Steve Stanley said that by increasing revenues, the city could raise the salaries of some of the most underpaid employees.

However, the increase can’t go into effect for 60 days after the first of the next month following its passage, according to law. That means the increase should into effect in March with the first of the additional revenues realized in April.

