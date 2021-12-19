Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Sheffield City Council approves sales tax increase

(WAFB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield residents will be paying a little extra when they shop after the city council approved a sales tax increase, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The city’s sales tax will go from the current 9% to 9.5% in the spring of 2022. The tax increase will ultimately raise city employees’ pay, according to our news partner.

Mayor Steve Stanley said that by increasing revenues, the city could raise the salaries of some of the most underpaid employees.

However, the increase can’t go into effect for 60 days after the first of the next month following its passage, according to law. That means the increase should into effect in March with the first of the additional revenues realized in April.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to our news partners at the link here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Totten
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Huntsville Police say that a heavily traveled road in Huntsville will be blocked after a car...
Road blocked after sedan strikes USPS truck, police say
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Name announced for Huntsville’s new park
The Huntsville Fire and Rescue team responded to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews respond to overturned semi, drivers asked to avoid area

Latest News

Madison County inmate dies after lengthy hospital stay
Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session
Neighbor catches puts out kitchen fire
Neighbor helps homeowner extinguish fire
"Sly and his twin sister Zoop came to us in bad shape: starving, covered in maggots. Now days...
Breakdown: Why your used mascara wands can be used to save wildlife