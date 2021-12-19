Retail, city officials see swift sales before Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is less than a week until Christmas, meaning the race is on for those doing last minute holiday shopping. Some retail and city officials report brisk sales.

“It is definitely go time at The Shoppes at EastChase,” said the shopping center’s Suzanna Wasserman Edwards. “All of our retailers are very busy, all of that, shoppers are out visiting Santa, visiting our pop up shops.”

The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery has seen an influx of early shoppers this year. This follows some shipping concerns and people wanting to get ahead of delivery delays.

“Luckily, a lot of our retailers are actually in store shipment centers,” Edwards said.

That includes stores like American Eagle and Loft, which are able to process and fulfill online orders.

“Whenever I talk to managers they are doing so well on the online,” Edwards added.

On Christmas Eve, some stores will be open as early as 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The Alabama Retail Association believes the state could see an 11% increase in 2021 holiday sales.

The association predicted earlier this month Alabama could see as much as $14.802 billion in spending.

Over in Troy, shoppers are doing just that. Many retailers are taking on their first Christmas in the city, like Hobby Lobby, Ross and TJ Maxx.

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore has seen crowds of holiday shoppers.

“You drive by these places, the parking lots are full, and that’s great,” Paramore said. “So, that means our citizens and people that live in Troy and in the surrounding area are actually shopping at home, which is good news.”

He believes it is beneficial for residents to have the option of shopping locally, rather than travelling to surrounding cities.

“Everyone’s welcome,” he said. “If you want to shop in Troy, we welcome your business.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.