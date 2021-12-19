Deals
Rain moves out Sunday, cooler temps move in

First Alert Forecast
By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning! Light showers linger this morning but are on their last leg!

We will see sunshine and dry skies throughout the latter half of your Sunday morning hours, but temperatures will be cooler.

Brisk north winds will make your Sunday chilly, with highs only reaching the 40s. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s Sunday night through Monday.

Monday will be a seasonal day to end the Fall season with partly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 50s.

Winter will start at 9:58 AM CST Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers for Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 50s. Temperatures will warm back into the low to middle 60s by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Isolated showers will be possible.

