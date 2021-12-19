Neighbor helps homeowner extinguish fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family in Marshall County is thankful to still have their home after an attentive neighbor put out a fire in their kitchen.

That neighbor put out a fire that started in their kitchen. Clayton Bohanon lives just north of Guntersville. One week ago, his wife was cooking some burgers when she fell asleep with a pot of grease on the stove.

Mere moments later, the kitchen was on fire.

Their neighbor, Jeff Meyer saw the flames and ran inside with a fire extinguisher. That was enough to save the home until the fire department arrived.

“With me and my wife screaming, and I was going this way and was going this way I guess he just heard us, and he came running in, the fire trucks were here, the ambulance and praise God we are still alive and healthy,” said Bohanon.

As an early Christmas gift, Meyer gave Bohanon a fire extinguisher to use for future emergencies, which Bohanan says he is grateful for.

