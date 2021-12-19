Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia. Also called off were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The postponements came on the same day that Atlanta announced star guard Trae Young entered the league’s health and safety protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers said coach Frank Vogel had also been added to the list.

The Cavaliers had five players enter protocols on Sunday, the team said. All five — center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard — tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release that specific detail.

They join Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, who entered the protocols previously.

Vogel won’t be on the bench when his team plays Sunday at Chicago. David Fizdale will coach in Vogel’s place, the Lakers said. The Bulls are returning to the court after having two games postponed last week. Through Saturday’s games, those were the only games the NBA had pushed back during this outbreak — with more than 50 players placed on the protocols list in recent days.

But on Sunday, the league added significantly to the list of postponements, with teams simply not having enough players to compete. Brooklyn alone has 10 players — plus some staff — in the protocols.

“It is what it is. Just trying to stay safe as possible and that’s all you can do,” Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said of the NBA’s rising numbers. Westbrook was briefly in the protocols late last week, before returning at least three negative tests and being cleared to return to play without missing a game.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been discussing a plan in which teams in desperate need of players would be able to sign reinforcements to 10-day contracts but without those deals impacting salary cap and luxury tax figures. That deal has not yet been finalized, though talks are continuing.

Brooklyn’s list of players in protocols includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he’s still not yet able to play — Kyrie Irving, who has sat out all season for not complying with New York City’s vaccine mandate. The team reversed course Friday and said Irving would be welcomed back “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate,” meaning road games except for those in San Francisco, which also mandates vaccines.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Totten
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Huntsville Police say that a heavily traveled road in Huntsville will be blocked after a car...
Road blocked after sedan strikes USPS truck, police say
The Huntsville Fire and Rescue team responded to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews respond to overturned semi, drivers asked to avoid area
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

Latest News

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Neighbor catches puts out kitchen fire
Neighbor helps homeowner extinguish fire