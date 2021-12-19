Deals
Madison County inmate dies after lengthy hospital stay

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Jail inmate passed away Sunday after a long hospital stay from multiple pre-existing conditions, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Mickle Smith, 64, passed away after spending 30 days in the hospital. Smith was originally booked into jail on October 19, on Rape and Sodomy charges, according to MCSO.

Deputies say he spent several days in the Jail Medical Unit following his arrest for pre-existing health issues. He was taken to the hospital in November and spent almost 30 days.

He was released back to the Jail Medical Unit earlier this week, but he was transported back to the hospital late this week, where he stayed until passing away on Sunday.

