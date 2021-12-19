Local expert says you are still more likely to catch the Delta Variant right now than Omicron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With one confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Alabama, experts said it means there are likely even more cases spreading across the state, but that doesn’t mean you’ll catch it right now.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said in Jefferson County, there is a substantial amount of community transmission.

The county’s positivity rate is increasing. It is now at five and a half percent and COVID-19 cases are rising, averaging about 60 per day in the county.

But, Hicks said that increase is still fueled by the Delta Variant.

“Because Delta is the most common variant out there, if you test positive right now, by far, the most likely answer is Delta,” Hicks said. “Omicron will take over for Delta and we think that then you will most likely have the Omicron variant.”

Dr. Hicks said masks, boosters, vaccines, and social distancing are needed again. He said Omicron is two times more infectious than Delta and will likely become the state’s dominant strain early January.

