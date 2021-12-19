Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Local expert says you are still more likely to catch the Delta Variant right now than Omicron

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With one confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Alabama, experts said it means there are likely even more cases spreading across the state, but that doesn’t mean you’ll catch it right now.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said in Jefferson County, there is a substantial amount of community transmission.

The county’s positivity rate is increasing. It is now at five and a half percent and COVID-19 cases are rising, averaging about 60 per day in the county.

But, Hicks said that increase is still fueled by the Delta Variant.

“Because Delta is the most common variant out there, if you test positive right now, by far, the most likely answer is Delta,” Hicks said. “Omicron will take over for Delta and we think that then you will most likely have the Omicron variant.”

Dr. Hicks said masks, boosters, vaccines, and social distancing are needed again. He said Omicron is two times more infectious than Delta and will likely become the state’s dominant strain early January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Totten
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Huntsville Police say that a heavily traveled road in Huntsville will be blocked after a car...
Road blocked after sedan strikes USPS truck, police say
The Huntsville Fire and Rescue team responded to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews respond to overturned semi, drivers asked to avoid area
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

Latest News

Health officials say that confirmed cases of Omicron are doubling every three days.
Omicron cases doubling every three days, according to officials
After the incident, he was notified by United Airlines that he is banned from all their flights...
Man faces ban from United flights after using underwear as face mask
Officials with the Alabama Red Cross said the need for blood was already critical, but after...
Alabama Red Cross calling for blood donors as supply gets critically low
Critical blood shortage
Critical blood shortage
Governor Kay Ivey issued a new statement on vaccine mandates.
Ivey releases new statement on vaccine mandates