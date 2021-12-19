Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session

Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative session with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November. But the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face election year pressure.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative session with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November. But the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face election year pressure.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton said he plans to introduce a gambling legislation that would include a state lottery, a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a yet-to-be-determined number of other gambling sites.

However, some members of Republican leadership are doubtful about the outlook for the bill. Lawmakers face primaries in May, which brings both election concerns and time constraints in the 2022 session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Totten
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Huntsville Police say that a heavily traveled road in Huntsville will be blocked after a car...
Road blocked after sedan strikes USPS truck, police say
The Huntsville Fire and Rescue team responded to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews respond to overturned semi, drivers asked to avoid area
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey speaks at Decatur Rotary club
Governor Ivey talks Alabama hot topics at Decatur visit
As the legislative conference for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama wrapped up...
Alabama county leaders outline legislative priorities, expect them to pass
Reports state that paid family leave could be gutted from Biden's Build Back Better plan in the...
Paid family leave could be cut from Biden's plan
One of the most divisive issues will be front and center before the nation’s highest court on...
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case Wednesday
A state congressman has announced a bill in honor of Sheffield officer Sgt. Nick Risner.
Sgt. Risner bill proposal