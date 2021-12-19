Deals
Clearing out and chilly tonight; Mild and dry stretch ahead

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloud cover will gradually erode this evening with the breezy north wind tapering off, lows will be quite chilly in the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak Monday.

Monday will be a seasonal day to end the Fall season with partly cloudy to mostly skies and temps in the middle 50s. Winter will start at 9:58 AM CST Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 50s. The dry stretch of weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Both days look to be comfortable with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will warm back into the low to middle 60s by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, isolated showers will be possible Friday into the holiday weekend.

