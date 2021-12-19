Chilly Sunday Morning

Light showers linger this morning but are on their last leg!

We will see sunshine and dry skies as we go throughout the latter half of your morning hours, but temperatures will be cooler.

Brisk north winds will make your Sunday uncomfortable and chilly- through and through. Highs only reaching the 40s today, but more than likely feeling a few degrees off from that. Tonight, lows are looking to dip into the 20s and 30s.

A gradual warm-up will ensue with the 50s and 60s settling in next week. A dry streak starting in the latter half of today will continue throughout most of next week, helping us to get back into the 60s by your holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.