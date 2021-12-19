Deals
Bo Nix transfers to Oregon

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at SEC Media Days July 22, 2021. The former Auburn quarterback made the announcement that he is transferring to Oregon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is going to be an Oregon Duck.

Nix, who had been the starting quarterback for the Tigers for three seasons, made the announcement on social media Sunday.

Nix is no stranger to his new program; in his first collegiate start at Auburn three years ago, he led the Tigers to victory over Oregon. He’ll also be reunited with his former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham who now serves in that same position with Oregon.

One week ago, Nix made the announcement on Instagram that he was entering the transfer portal. Nix was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year in 2019 after throwing for over 2,500 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for seven more.

“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” said Nix. “Auburn has allowed me to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in Jordan-Hare and wearing AU on my helmet.”

The Tigers one remaining game left, the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28 against No. 20 Houston.

