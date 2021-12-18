Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

UAB Baseball Coach knocks Christmas decorating out of the park

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One college baseball coach is knocking his Christmas decorating out of the park!

UAB Baseball Coach Casey Dunn has his yard looking right for the holidays!

For more than 13 years the skipper has filled his yard with the most delightful Christmas inflatables, drawing on-lookers from all over the Magic City to his place in Homewood.

This year’s include dogs, a Wheel-of-Fortune blow up, and one Santa that looks a little different than the rest.

“The mooning Santa is the one piece I paid good money for,” Dunn said. “It’s a little under the weather, not really functioning real well, but that was the one piece where I saw and said ok I’ve gotta go find one of those.”

Coach Dunn can enjoy his creation for a few more days, then after the new year it’s back to baseball for his first season with UAB, after leading Samford’s baseball program for 17 seasons! Happy holidays coach!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Totten
Limestone County attorney arrested and charged
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Huntsville Police say that a heavily traveled road in Huntsville will be blocked after a car...
Road blocked after sedan strikes USPS truck, police say
The Huntsville Fire and Rescue team responded to an overturned semi-truck early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews respond to overturned semi, drivers asked to avoid area
Rendering of the new Huntsville amphitheater
Name announced for Huntsville’s new park

Latest News

"Sly and his twin sister Zoop came to us in bad shape: starving, covered in maggots. Now days...
Breakdown: Why your used mascara wands can be used to save wildlife
(DEC 19)
Breakdown: Why your used mascara wands can be used to save wildlife
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Rain moves out Sunday, cooler temps move in
Rain moves out Sunday, cooler temps move in
Local expert says you are still more likely to catch the Delta Variant right now than Omicron